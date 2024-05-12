Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.98. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.