Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

