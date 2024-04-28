European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERE.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.19.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

