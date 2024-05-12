Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Canoe Financial LP’s 5th Largest Position

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 3.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,205,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.