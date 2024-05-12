DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $11,213,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 1,898,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

