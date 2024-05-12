Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,764. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

