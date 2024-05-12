EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

EOG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

