Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 8,354 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

