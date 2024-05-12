LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $101.37. 1,447,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

