BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,892 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $50.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 790,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

