Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

