Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

