Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 427 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,081,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $973.80. The stock had a trading volume of 351,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

