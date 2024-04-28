Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $568,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $241.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $248.69.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
