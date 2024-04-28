J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,331.5 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of JSNSF opened at $3.10 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

