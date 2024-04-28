J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,331.5 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of JSNSF opened at $3.10 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
