Arcataur Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

AMT stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.49. 3,158,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

