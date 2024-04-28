UMA 1-Day Volume Hits $7.32 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $227.12 million and $7.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,823,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,826,897 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

