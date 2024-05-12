ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Decreased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

