Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.