Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

