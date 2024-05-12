DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of DOCN traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

