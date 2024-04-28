Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $23,028,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,486,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

