ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

