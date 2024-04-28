Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

CQP stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

