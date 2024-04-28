Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.04.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

