Bank of America Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $82.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

STNG opened at $77.82 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

