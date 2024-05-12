Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

RNA stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,468.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,641 shares of company stock worth $5,391,551. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

