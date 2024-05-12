Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

MGNI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 1,826,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,714. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

