Enlight Renewable Energy’s (ENLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLT. Barclays reduced their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ENLT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

