Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $26.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

