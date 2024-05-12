Royal Bank of Canada Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

