Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Down 10.8 %

FLNC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.