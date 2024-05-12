BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

