StockNews.com Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.