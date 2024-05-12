Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

