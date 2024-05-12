Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

