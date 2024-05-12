LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.58.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 32.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

