TD Cowen Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

