Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
BWBBP stock remained flat at $18.83 during midday trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $20.27.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.