Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWBBP stock remained flat at $18.83 during midday trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

