Hovde Group Trims Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Target Price to $31.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,982.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

