Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

