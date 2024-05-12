Oppenheimer Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $115.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

