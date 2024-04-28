Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $30.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.65.

GM stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

