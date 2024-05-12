Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of -466.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

