HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.28 ($0.11). 171,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 316,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.26. The stock has a market cap of £15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Xaver Hangartner bought 73,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,603.12 ($8,156.03). 42.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

