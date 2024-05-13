Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $88.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $58.89. 26,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,582. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

