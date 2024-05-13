Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

