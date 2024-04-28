National Bankshares Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

