Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.5 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

