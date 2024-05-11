Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

